Severe weather threat continues to move south

While we still can't rule out isolated showers and a couple of thunderstorms into this evening, any threat of severe weather continues to shift farther south.

The Storm Prediction Center now has the "marginal risk" of severe storms starting in southeast Nebraska and moving south into Kansas City.

Siouxland's chance of any rain or thunderstorms will move out quickly early tonight and we'll be drier Thursday although we could start out pretty cloudy.

As long as the clouds burn off some by Thursday afternoon (which they should), we'll see highs get into the mid to upper 60s.