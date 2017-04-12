LIVE AT 5: Fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LIVE AT 5: Fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa

Posted:
(SUBMITTED) -

Special Olympics Iowa is holding their annual Texas Roadhouse Luncheon fundraiser this Thursday, April 13

The lunch is FREE and customers are encouraged to simply leave a donation at their table and 100% of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Iowa. Local law enforcement officials will serve meals and bus tables, allowing all tips to also benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities. The menu is pulled pork sandwich, side dish, fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and pop or tea.

WHO: Texas Roadhouse, local law enforcement and Special Olympics Iowa

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse free luncheon benefiting Special Olympics Iowa

WHEN: Thursday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: All Texas Roadhouse locations in Iowa (Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, Urbandale)

