Musketeer goalie Kivlenieks named USHL Player of the Year

Sioux City's Matiss Kivlenieks has been named the USHL Player of the Year.

A good goalie can take a hockey team a long way. Sioux City's Matiss Kivlenieks won a league high 36 games, as the Muskies set a team record for wins in a season.

Wednesday, Kivlenieks was not only named the top goalie in the USHL -- he was named the league's player of the year, the first time that's ever happened for a Musketeer player.

He led all USHL goaltenders in wins, goals against average and save percentage, and was tied for the league lead in shutouts. The native of Latvia broke the all-time Sioux City record in all four of those categories.

His 1.85 goals against average is the second lowest mark in USHL Tier 1 history. Head coach Jay Varady says Kivlenieks won't need a pep talk for the playoffs.

"Matiss is a great player," said Varady. "He's been a good player all year and I haven't talked to him very much so I'm not going to change that approach. He's going to go out and he's going to do his thing. He's got his habits that he's going to go through in terms of him getting ready to play and that's what we'll give him."

The Musketeers host game one of their playoff series against Des Moines on Friday night.