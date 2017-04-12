Storm Lake couple faces child endangerment charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake couple faces child endangerment charges

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A mother and father in Storm Lake facing Child Endangerment charges after police say they weren't watching their two-year-old daughter.

The parents are Maria Hipolito Fraire and Fernando Calderon-Gonzalez.

Both are 23-years-old.

Someone called 911 after seeing the child walking around by herself Tuesday night.

Police found her near some railroad tracks.

Investigators say they have looked into previous complaints of unattended children originating from the suspects' address.

The parents were booked into the Buena Vista County jail on $2,000 bond each.

A family member is watching the child as the Iowa Department of Human Services investigates.
        
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.