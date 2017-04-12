Storm Lake couple faces child endangerment charges

A mother and father in Storm Lake facing Child Endangerment charges after police say they weren't watching their two-year-old daughter.

The parents are Maria Hipolito Fraire and Fernando Calderon-Gonzalez.

Both are 23-years-old.

Someone called 911 after seeing the child walking around by herself Tuesday night.

Police found her near some railroad tracks.

Investigators say they have looked into previous complaints of unattended children originating from the suspects' address.

The parents were booked into the Buena Vista County jail on $2,000 bond each.

A family member is watching the child as the Iowa Department of Human Services investigates.



