A mother has given up her baby boy under Nebraska's safe haven law.

The boy was born prematurely on Friday at a hospital in Lincoln.

Nebraska Health and Human Services says it's the first child surrendered this year.

Three were surrendered last year.

The mother says she can't care for the infant and doesn't know who the father is.

Nebraska approved a safe haven law in 2008 to protect newborns.

The Legislature then added a 30-day age limit.