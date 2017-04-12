Community leaders break ground on new VA clinic in Dakota Dunes, SD

Siouxland veterans will soon have a new place to go at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

"This clinic will nearly triple the space that they have for the clinic and we'll be able to add services here that typically veterans would have had to travel to Sioux Falls for, like optometry and audiology," said Darwin Goodspeed, director of the Sioux Falls VA. "We're also making sure that we have adequate space for a full mental health compliment and all of the primary care services that are in need and really beefing up our physical therapy presence here."

Until the clinic is finished, veterans will continue to receive health care services at the existing VA location at the Indian Hills Shopping mall in Sioux City.

There are currently about 4,000 veterans who use the services there and that number is expected to increase when the new clinic opens in a year.

One of those veterans was at the groundbreaking for the new clinic.

He looks forward to the additional services for the area.

"We got treated pretty poorly when we came home and now you're sitting here you know knowing everything is going to be right here for us. instead of us having to go find it," said John Cole, a Vietnam War Veteran from McCook Lake, South Dakota.

Once the new clinic opens, local veterans won't have to travel 90 miles for services.

"Right now, we still have to send people for X-Rays, chest X-Rays, even knee and foot X-Rays to go to Sioux Falls before we have the information and this will eliminate that," said Ray Mangulabnan, Sioux City VA clinic director.

Officials say mental health services will also be improved.

"We have a lot of concerns or issues at times with depression and anxiety, PTSD and so it's really important to have adequate mental health services all the way from social work, to to psychology to psychiatry," said Dr. Donna Small, new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Director.

These are just a few of the ways the community can give back to those who served their country.

"They made a commitment to us and most all of them, in fact all of them put their lives on the line for our freedom and that agreement that we have is that we will take care of them as their years turn on here," said U.S. Rep. Steve King, (R) of Iowa. "This is a terrific way to do so."

Sioux Falls VA Clinic officials say everything is on time for the clinic to be completed by April 2018.