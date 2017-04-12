New developments surrounding the Sioux City Community School District's Chief Financial Officer.

The district released a statement on Wednesday concerning a comment made by a board member during the meeting.

Dr. John Chalstrom was put on paid administrative leave starting in February.

An agreement approved by the school board Monday night allows Chalstrom to resign on June 30.

That's when his current contract expires.

But, he will remain on paid leave through the end of September.

In an e-mail exchange, provided to KTIV by former school board candidate Dan Greenwell, Chalstrom told Greenwell that Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman "berated" Chalstrom in a financial cabinet meeting on February 8.

In those e-mails Chalstrom says he, and Gausman, argued over the budget.

District officials didn't comment any further about Chalstrom's allegations, or the resignation.

However, they released a statement regarding Warnstadt's comment on Monday night.

They say the school district and Warnstadt regret and apologize if there was any implication that this comment referred to Dr. John Chalstrom.

They also wished Dr. Chalstrom well in his future endeavors

Here's the full statement by the Sioux City Community School District:

Sioux City (April 12, 2017) - At the school board meeting on April 10, Director Jackie Warnstadt made a comment referring to a disgruntled employee. The District and Director Warnstadt regret and apologize if there was any implication that this comment referred to Dr. John Chalstrom. The District and Director Warnstadt recognize that the comment was not made in the spirit of the amicable agreement entered into between the District and Dr. Chalstrom. We thank Dr. Chalstrom for leading the Financial Department and for the accomplishments he achieved during his time with the District. We wish Dr. Chalstrom well in his future endeavors.

