Local law enforcement helped raise more than $3,500 for Camp Autumn in O'Brien County.

The funds were raised as part of the Cops for Campaign during Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Camp Autumn is a therapeutic camp for kids 4 to 21 years old.

Nine law enforcement agencies took part in the campaign, with the Spencer Police Department begin the winning agency.

Along with raising over $300, the department through their association donated an additional $3,000 for camp supplies.