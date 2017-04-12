Scientists fly drones over active volcanoes

Scientists use drones to capture data on volcanoes...

From directly inside their ash clouds...not to mention beautiful footage!

Jeremy Roth has today's take a look at this!

A pulsating volcano in Chile has residents on high alert.

The activity is coming from Nevados de Chillan, a group of stratovolcanoes in the Andes.

Local authorities have restricted the area and experts are monitoring the activity.

Meanwhile in Guatemala, scientists are using cutting edge technology to learn more about volcanoes.

A group from the universities of Bristol and Cambridge are using drones to collect measurements from directly within volcanic clouds.

The drones use sensors to measure humidity, temperature and thermal data....not to mention capturing spectacular close-up images of eruptions in real time.