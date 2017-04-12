Sun to slowly return on Thursday

Wednesday brought the clouds back and a few rain showers throughout the day as well.

We'll continue to see a chance of a few showers, and maybe even a couple of thunderstorms, into early tonight mainly in southern and eastern Siouxland.

The rain chances will move out as the night goes along but some patchy fog could form.

Some clouds and fog could linger through the morning hours Thursday but by the afternoon we should see some sun return to the scene.

Yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms returns by Friday and will last into Saturday as well.

Easter Sunday continues to look like it should be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Another chance of some rain could move back in early next week.