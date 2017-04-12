Temporary day shelter in Sioux City in desperate need of funding

Thousands of people struggle with homelessness on any given day, including many here in Siouxland. The "Day Shelter of Siouxland" has opened temporarily to help fill a much needed gap in the area.

Donnie Bendlin uses the recently opened Day Shelter of Siouxland, he says he appreciates the opportunity of having a place to go during the day.

"We are really thankful for it, we have to be out of there by 8 a.m. but the day shelter really added a extra plus, we come down here, have some coffee, watch some TV and stay warm during the daytime," said Donnie Bendlin.

Before the shelter opened, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the homeless community in Siouxland had no place to go. Although Bendlin says he does works, it's not consistent. According to the Warming Shelter, 80% of the homeless in Siouxland were born and raised here.

Leadership Siouxland decided to step in to help find these people a place to stay.

"We are all our brothers and sisters keepers and we are all responsible for one another," said Joe Twidwell, Warming Shelter Director.

The Day Shelter of Siouxland is housed inside the Soup Kitchen on the West Side of town. It is open, but only temporarily, coordinators say the day shelter allows them to help the homeless try and find jobs.

"Transportation, people can't get to all these different locations so by us opening this, it provides one spot where these agencies can come in and give needed assistance and give ob interviews," said Shandell Inlay, Leadership of Siouxland.

But due to funding, "Day Shelter of Siouxland" is set to close at the end of this month.

"When this shelter closes down on the 30th there are going to be a lot of people with no where to go. Where they are going to sleep I am not really sure, alley, bus station, we go there a lot of time to keep warm," continued Bendlin

"When something like this is happening in your community, you have to step up and make a change, I am from the west side, that is what I want to do, I want to make a difference," continued Inlay.

"We go down to the bus station a lot to keep warm, the library" continued Bendlin.

The temporary "Day Shelter of Siouxland" will close on April 30. Organizers say need about $50,000 to stay open for another season.

They have set up a Go Fund Me Page if you would to donate, they are also in need of volunteers.