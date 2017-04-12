Plea agreement for Sioux City man accused of stabbing his brother

A Sioux City man who reached a plea agreement for stabbing his brother will be sentenced next month.

Thirty-year-old Lonny Reuney pleaded guilty to going armed with intent.

In exchange for his plea, a charge of Willful Injury was dismissed.

His no contact order will also be extended for five years.

In October of 2015, Reuney was arrested after his brother said he had stabbed him in a home in the 15-hundred block of MacDonald Street.

Reuney faces up to five years in prison during sentencing set for May 16.