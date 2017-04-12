Plea agreement for Sioux City man accused of stabbing his brothe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Plea agreement for Sioux City man accused of stabbing his brother

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man who reached a plea agreement for stabbing his brother will be sentenced next month.

Thirty-year-old Lonny Reuney pleaded guilty to going armed with intent.

In exchange for his plea, a charge of Willful Injury was dismissed.

His no contact order will also be extended for five years.

In October of 2015, Reuney was arrested after his brother said he had stabbed him in a home in the 15-hundred block of MacDonald Street.

Reuney faces up to five years in prison during sentencing set for May 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.