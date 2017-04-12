Omaha woman facing pregnancy with Zika virus infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection

It is the first case in Nebraska, as an Omaha woman is pregnant and infected with Zika.

Evelyn Suastegui has a team of doctors guiding her through her high-risk pregnancy at Methodist Women's Hospital.

She is the first person in Nebraska to be pregnant while being infected with the Zika virus.

"It was frightened saying I'm the first one to experience it, but so far, I've had good news," she said.

She was on vacation in Mexico when she started feeling ill.

"I had many bad symptoms like fever, body ache, a rash on my legs and joints." she said.

Suastegui went to the doctor in Mexico, but was told she was battling a cold. It wasn't until she returned home to Omaha that she found out she had Zika.

At this point, she also knew she was pregnant.

"Every time I get an ultrasound, I might have worry. A big worry about hearing bad news because I was sick from Zika," she said.

Suastegui's medical team includes High Risk OB Dr. Hemant Satpathy.

Dr. Satpathy says so far, all of Suastegui's ultrasounds appear normal.

"The one thing we all have to keep in mind is nobody knows how late the Zika can manifest and affect the baby," said Dr. Satpathy.

Suastegui's team says new findings from the CDC show about 1 in 10 babies-born to pregnant women with Zika-have Zika-related birth defects.

The most severe defect is Microcephaly. The baby's head measures below three percent for the population.

"The CDC is recommending ultrasounds after delivery and then six months later, and as Dr. Satpathy mentioned, doing hearing and vision screening on the baby," said Dr. Brian Karre, her OB/GYN.

With less than a month until delivery, Suastegui says she is following her husband's advice and staying positive. They are having a baby girl and will name her Amy.

"It's hard to sleep now because I know she could be born any day, and I'm just excited to see her and meet her," she said.

Suastegui's due date is May 8.

Dr. Satpathy wanted to share this advice for avoiding the Zika virus:

1. Avoid traveling to Zika area while pregnant. See the OBGYN for testing if you did.

2. Use barrier contraception during pregnancy if husband travels to Zika-affected area while you are pregnant.

3. Avoid pregnancy for two months following travel to Zika area by female partner, and for six months if the male partner traveled to a Zika area.

4. Use CDC website to find information about travel restrictions. Pregnant women in USA should plan to postpone travel to Brownsville, TX, and Miami-Dade count, FL in mainland USA.