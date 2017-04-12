Omaha woman facing pregnancy with Zika virus infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infectionMore >>
Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection.More >>
The new scanner is a 64-slice that officials said will allow for faster scans and will produce high-quality images, allowing medical staff to quickly determine health status's for patients.More >>
This week, researchers unveiled encouraging news in the fight against cancer as the FDA fast-tracked a specific type of gene therapy. Nebraska Medicine is one of only a handful of cancer in the country participating in a clinical cancer for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.More >>
Fareway Foods dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits that eggs provide.More >>
A local grocery store goes one step further today in assisting people to live a healthier lifestyle.More >>
Another health insurer has announced it will stop selling individual policies in Iowa, just days after Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield made a similar announcement.More >>
Between work commitments, family responsibilities, and life's everyday demands, there are often valid reasons we don't work out as much as we should. So it's important to maximize the efficiency of your exercise routine.More >>
A strategy that has been used primarily for heart surgeries is now being used by some pediatric surgeons faced with operating on tumors.More >>
A new study finds dance lessons improve memory among older adults.More >>
Understanding your blood pressure can be confusing. What's good? What's bad? We break down what the numbers mean and ways to reduce your risk for hypertension.More >>
