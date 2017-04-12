Easter is a sweet time for Emerson, Nebraska woman

Easter is just around the corner.

And for one Emerson, Nebraska woman, it means a time of tasty creations.

Since 1955 Jean Doupnik has been making sweet creations.

Doupnik got her start in the '50s.

"I saw them back in 1955 and 1956 at a drug store in Sioux City and they were selling them for $5 a piece and people were waiting in line for two or three hours. They didn't care if they had to wait, they were in demand. So I went home and tried it, and could make them."

Jean is self taught, and has had a lot of fun with it over the years. Of course, she also had practice.

"As a kid in high school I had so many other things going on, and then mother would make this beautiful cake ready for me to decorate. It was a challenge but that's how I learned."

Each egg, of course is unique.

"Each has it's own personality, and that's why it's so fun to look and watch people when they look at their egg."

You could say the eggs bring back memories.

"I've had people say, 'oh Jean I still have the one you made me way back when.'"

It's also clear, this is more than a hobby.

"It's a passion. It has to be. It's something that is so special to me."