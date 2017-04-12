Sioux City Fire Rescue trained on safety while responding to accident scenes

The National Safety Council says texting and driving is like driving blind folded.

And these distracted drivers contribute to deaths of first responders.

Sioux City Fire Rescue are attending Traffic Incident Management training to help first responders stay safe while on the road.

The National First Responders Association says every year five fire fighters, 12 police officers and 60 tow truck drivers are killed while responding to traffic accidents.

While first responders are trying to do what they can at the scene of an accident, they say drivers need to try by being alert, slowing down and moving over.

"If you see emergency lighting please move over, it is a state law but people frequently don't move over, we would appreciate you slowing down and put the cell phone down, don't try to video it as you are trying to drive by, we see that a lot and it just creates a lot of issues," said Gerry Bennett, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Failing to move over to another lane when passing an accident or emergency, is a $100 fine.

And If you cause a crash while failing to move over, your license can be suspended.