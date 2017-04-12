Newspaper editor from northwest Iowa wins Pulitzer Prize

A Storm Lake man won a Pulitzer Prize for his writing at the Storm Lake Times.

Art Cullen won the prestigious award for his editorial work on nitrate levels in the Raccoon River.

Cullen says over 25-years of work went into the editorial pieces that ultimately won him a Pulitzer.

The Storm Lake Times is one of the smallest publications to be awarded a Pulitzer.

He watched the awards being announced from his computer.

"It's stunning to me that a little paper like our could compete with the Washington Post and the Houston Chronicle but on the other hand we should be able to write as well as in Storm Lake, Iowa as well as somebody does in Houston or Washington or New York for that matter" says Art Cullen with the Storm Lake Times.

Cullen's award has been shared with his entire family.

His brother founded the Storm Lake Times and his son helped him with the award winning entry.