Congressman Steve King talks to KTIV about issues in the national spotlight

U.S. Representative Steve King talked one-on-one Wednesday with KTIV for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

He spoke about foreign policy, immigration and other topics in the forefront of national issues.

Congressman Steve King weighed in on the U.S. missile launch on Syria.

President Trump with a very different viewpoint from a few years earlier.

In August of 2013 he sent a tweet that read: "That said, the rich Arab countries should get involved with the Syrian mess, not us.We should start rebuilding our own country & military.

"I think that when you're commander-in-chief, when you're president of the United States, it's different than being a candidate," said King. "But, when it's clear that the picture and I presume the videos that President Trump saw of the children that were gassed to death by Assad, his own people in Syria, moved him in a way that he understood this. And, I think also he understood that if he didn't put a stop to the gassing of people in Syria, if he didn't put a stop to that, it would be normalized in the combat that's going on in that civil war."

When it comes to Syria we also asked how American military action impacts relations with Russia.

"To understand Putin is the question," said King. "And, some believe that he's seeking to reconstruct the old Soviet Union. I don't believe that is the case myself. I think he's trying to restore greater Russia from the times of old. But, he is taking what he can get and he will push until he is challenged."

Another hot topic the issue of young immigrants known as "DREAMers". King wrote an editorial for the Washington Times last month and says his stance hasn't changed.

"So, of this whole universe of DREAMers that we have in this country, we need to apply the law," he said. "And, President Trump knows that. And, you can't reward the people that have broken the law. If you do that, then you can never restore the respect for the rule of law again in America. And so I've said that, I like a lot of these young people that I've met that fit this list. But, I love the rule of law and I've given an oath to support and defend the Constitution. And, that includes the rule of law. And so, as ICE and our immigration enforcement people encounter people that are on the streets unlawfully present, the laws of America require that they place them into removal proceedings. So, if they are removed and sent back to their home countries, many of them will have a paid-for American education. They'll have English language skills. Many will also have dual language skills. Many with have familiar relationships when they go back. They will stimulate the economy of the countries south of our border. And, I think that could over time be a far more significant positive to the entire North and South America, the Western Hemisphere itself. I think that could be a significant positive over the years."

We also spoke to King about a tweet he sent out to President Trump on April 10th that called, chief strategist Steve Bannon a quote "lynchpin to your energized base. He told us what he meant by that.

"He is a committed Conservative," said King. "Yes, he's a Nationalist and that's turned into apparently a derogatory term these days. But if you love your country that makes you a Nationalist I think and he is that. And he's an historian and he's a patriot and he's a Conservative. And, if Steve Bannon were to relieve that White House, and he's under some pressure right now, then I think that that he is a lynchpin for the Conservative movement and a link to the White House. And at that point, I don't know there'd be anybody that could provide the kind of momentum to accomplish the Conservative tasks that are the promises that had been delivered by President Trump."

And, back to Syria; King weighed in on the controversy surrounding White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his apology after a Holocaust reference when he said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons "on his own people."

"Sean Spicer you know, may have have been inaccurate and I think he was, he apologized for the statement, I don't know if that was even necessary. A simple explanation would have been good enough for me. Let's move on. We've got a country to run, a country to save. And, we can't be bogging ourselves down with this ultra criticism that comes out every day somebody's in trouble for something somebody says they said. Sometimes is what they actually said. But in often, it's an allegation about what they thought. And, we can't be the thought police. This is a free country and we ought to have freedom of speech. And, I think Sean Spicer, he's under pressure everyday. You know, I don't know why anybody would want to step out and take on all of the criticism that comes from the White House Press Corps. That's a very tough job. And, as tough as that job is, you're going to make a mistake from time to time."