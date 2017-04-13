Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads back to the U.S. after chilly meetings with top Russian officials.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads back from Russia today with no luck warming up that frosty relationship.

While President Trump reverses course on China and NATO.

The world's two biggest nuclear superpowers not getting along at all with concerns about what Syria and North Korea may do next.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson returns to the U.S. from Moscow today empty-handed.

After chilly meetings with President Vladmir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister -- "I will be frank that we had a lot of questions," said Sergei Lavrov, Russian FM

Questions about election interference which Russia denies.

And about President Trump's intentions... Launching airstrikes after Syria's chemical attack. "So far we have not seen any facts," said Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

The president meantime... Is doing an about-face on two key issues:

NATO: "I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," said the President.

And China as a currency manipulator - now telling the Wall Street Journal they're not.

In an unexpected phone call with China's president, President Trump told President Xi, "The way you're going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea. Otherwise, we're just going to go it alone." President Donald Trump

With two of the world's major super-powers for now at arm's length.

President trump is leaving open the possibility that Russian soldiers in Syria knew that chemical attack was about to happen... And did nothing to stop it.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.