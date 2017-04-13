Google blocks invasive Burger King ad from taking over Google Ho - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Google blocks invasive Burger King ad from taking over Google Home

(CNN) -

Burger King launched a commercial with an actor using 'Google Home' to advertise the Whopper sandwich and Google is not pleased.

The actor in the ad said "Ok Google, what is the Whopper burger."

That's the call sign for Google Home.

So the system replied to the commercial with information from the Whopper's Wikipedia page.

Shortly after the ad was launched, Google blocked the ad from taking over Google Home.

This ad introduces a new concept - and potentially a new problem - where outsiders can essentially hijack voice assistant devices to help propel sales.

