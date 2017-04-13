More pleasant Thursday on tap for the region

Sunshine was absent for much of our Wednesday but the good news is it will be back today. Clouds will be mixed in with the sun after starting out with more clouds to start the day. We'll also have the shot at some patchy morning fog as there is still a fair amount of moisture in the atmosphere. A frontal boundary to our west will cause clouds to build back in once again tonight. We could even see a few thundershowers develop late. Tomorrow will be a rather soggy day with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

The moisture looks to be with us into the night as well. The sun looks to peek back out on Saturday but we could see a few more isolated thunderstorms as the boundary continues to be situated fairly close to Siouxland. Finally, we catch some relief on Easter as ample amounts of sun return! We're looking at a beautiful holiday with mild temperatures. Our active stretch of weather continues right into next week with more shower and storm chances Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Our temps look to stay above average right into the middle of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s right into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer