More pleasant Thursday on tap for the region - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More pleasant Thursday on tap for the region

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team Future Track Storm Team Future Track
(KTIV) -

Sunshine was absent for much of our Wednesday but the good news is it will be back today. Clouds will be mixed in with the sun after starting out with more clouds to start the day. We'll also have the shot at some patchy morning fog as there is still a fair amount of moisture in the atmosphere. A frontal boundary to our west will cause clouds to build back in once again tonight. We could even see a few thundershowers develop late. Tomorrow will be a rather soggy day with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

The moisture looks to be with us into the night as well. The sun looks to peek back out on Saturday but we could see a few more isolated thunderstorms as the boundary continues to be situated fairly close to Siouxland. Finally, we catch some relief on Easter as ample amounts of sun return! We're looking at a beautiful holiday with mild temperatures. Our active stretch of weather continues right into next week with more shower and storm chances Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Our temps look to stay above average right into the middle of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s right into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.