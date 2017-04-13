Siouxland misses severe weather while others were hit in the region

Severe weather did miss Siouxland to the south Wednesday but other parts of the region were not as lucky. Parts of the south were struck with yet another severe weather outbreak. These pictures are from the city of hays about 5 hours west of Topeka. That's where heavy rain and hail fell Wednesday night.

There was one unconfirmed report on social media of a funnel cloud that did not reach the ground. Motorists dealt with flooded streets, and there was at least one vehicle that stalled due to high waters. Most of the hail ranged from pea to marble sized. The hail lasted nearly an hour in portions of hays, while other parts of the county saw little hail and heavier rain.