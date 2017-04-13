O'Keefe says Iowa QB competition is a 'dead heat'

Hawkeye fans know they'll have a new starting quarterback this season, they just don't know who it will be. Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers are battling for the job.

Former Iowa offensive coordinator Ken O'Keefe is back in Iowa City as their quarterback coach. Stanley will be a sophomore and he is thought to be the front-runner for the starting job after serving as C.J. Beathard's backup last year. Wiegers is a junior who has thrown four career passes.



Neither player has thrown a touchdown pass in college but someone will try to improve an Iowa passing game that ranked 118th last season. Coach O'Keefe says it's a dead heat.

"Competition is never bad. It will only help us," said O'Keefe. "They're both sharp guys. The ability to learn and process is pretty good. It's just a matter of getting reps and being able to react to how you process that is probably going to be the thing that separates people in the end."

Iowa's spring game is Friday April 21, at 7 o'clock at Kinnick Stadium.