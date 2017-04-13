USD's Derek Miles to be presented with Olympic bronze medal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USD's Derek Miles to be presented with Olympic bronze medal

Posted:
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -

The University of South Dakota says assistant track and field coach Derek Miles will be presented an Olympic bronze medal after a Ukrainian pole vaulter was disqualified from the 2008 Olympics for violating anti-doping rules.

The university says the ceremony for Miles, who originally placed fourth in the event, will be held Monday.

The International Olympic Committee said in November that re-analysis of Ukrainian pole vaulter Denys Yurchenko's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for a banned substance.

Yurchenko lost his bronze medal.

Miles, Sen. John Thune and U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun are to speak at the event.

Miles is a three-time Olympian, competing in 2004, 2008 and 2012. He has been with the University of South Dakota track and field program for 14 years.
 

