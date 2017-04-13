Nebraska State Patrol K9 donation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska State Patrol K9 donation

The Nebraska State Patrol getting a big donation for their 4-legged crime fighters.

Werner Enterprises in Omaha presented a check today for $10,000 to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

Werner is one of the top truck load carriers in the United States.

The money will go to the Police Service Dog Division.

The dog teams are trained to sniff out drugs and help with patrol work.

