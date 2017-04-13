Police investigating stabbing on Sioux City's West side

Sioux City Police are investigating a woman who was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an area near West 5th and Allan Street around shortly before 5 a.m.

Police officials believe the woman walked here after getting hurt two blocks away near West Palmer and and John Street.

A trail of blood could be seen on the sidewalk along West Palmer leading towards West 5th and Allan Street.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is being released in the case.

Sioux City Police want people who have information in the assault to call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.