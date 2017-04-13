Sioux City's Tolvanen & Kivlenieks named to All-USHL First Team

The United States Hockey League announced the players named to the 2017 All-USHL Teams as determined by a vote of League general managers. Those selected to the All-USHL First Team include forwards Zach Solow (Dubuque Fighting Saints), Eeli Tolvanen (Sioux City Musketeers) and Andrei Svechnikov (Muskegon Lumberjacks), defensemen Connor Mackey (Green Bay Gamblers) and Mario Ferraro (Des Moines Buccaneers), and goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (Sioux City Musketeers).

Tolvanen finished in a tie for eighth in scoring with 54 points (30G, 24A). He finished in a tie for third in goals scored and was one of only four USHL players to reach the 30-goal mark this season. He recorded a pair of five-game point streaks, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 5 and from Dec. 3 to Jan. 14. He tallied six points (2G, 4A) over the course of four consecutive games from March 26 to April 4 and had six goals in the span of three straight games from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25. Tolvanen is committed to Boston College and was named USHL Forward of the Week on Oct. 31 and Feb. 27. The Vihti, Finland native was also ranked 8th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings. Tolvanen is considered a top prospect for the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kivlenieks appeared in 49 games during the regular season and finished with a record of 36-7-4-2, a 1.85 GAA, a .932 SV% and five shutouts. He led all USHL goaltenders in wins, goals against average and save percentage, and was tied for the league lead in shutouts. Kivlenieks broke the all-time Sioux City records for all four of those categories. The 1.85 GAA is the second lowest mark in USHL Tier 1 history, while his .932 SV% is the second highest percentage in USHL Tier 1 history. Kivlenieks earned nine consecutive victories between Oct. 21 and Nov. 26. He led Sioux City to wins in 10 straight starts between Feb. 3 and March 10 and ended the regular season with six wins in his last seven appearances. The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit went the entire 2016-17 season without losses in back-to-back starts. Kivlenieks is the first goaltender to be named both USHL Player of the Year and USHL Goaltender of the Year since Omaha's Jeff Lerg won the award following the 2004-05 season.

The Musketeers host Des Moines in game one of their USHL Playoff Series on Friday at 7:05.