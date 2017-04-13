Serving up success for the Special Olympics Iowa

Local law enforcement officials were able to give back and help serve within the community today.

Special Olympics Iowa held their annual Texas Roadhouse Luncheon Fundraiser.

This is the seventh year officials have helped out for this special cause.

Up to 20 local officials were there serving lunch to the public.

The lunch was free and all donations and tips go towards the Special Olympics Iowa.

Local officials look forward to this fundraiser each year and enjoy doing it for a great cause.

"This is awesome, events like this are awesome for the Police Department. Number one it's something that we can get involved in our communities to be able to provide the funding for the special Olympic athletes, it just gives you a great feeling," said Sioux City Policeman, Kelcey Stubbe.

Year after year, Texas Roadhouse continues to get more people to donate to this beneficial cause.

"The police officers are really passionate about it. It's something that we've really been passionate about. We do a lot of events throughout the year, a lot of donations. But this is one of my favorites because everyone just enjoys it so much," said Texas Roadhouse's Managing Partner, Brian Warren.

And again, 100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to Special Olympics Iowa.

