Rain and storm chances return for Friday

After a cloudy start, many of us were able to break into afternoon sunshine which sent temperatures nicely into the 60s.

This glimpse of sun won't last for long as clouds will be on the increase tonight with areas of fog potentially forming as well.

We'll also see chances of rain and thunderstorms by later tonight and these chances will then be off and on into the day Friday right on into Saturday as well.

It's going to be more humid over the next couple of days as highs will be slightly warmer as well topping out near 70.

We'll be clearing out Sunday making for a beautiful Easter with highs in the upper 60s.

After that Easter Day break, we'll return to an active weather pattern with slight chances of showers Monday and better chances of rain on Tuesday.

We'll continue with slight chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the 60s most of next week.