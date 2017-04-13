Criminal charges have been filed in Cuming County against two men in connection with a fatal house fire north of Bancroft, Nebraska on March 11.

Father and Son charged in death of man in Cuming County, NE

Criminal charges have been filed against two men in connection with the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock, whose body was found inside his burned home last month.

27-year-old Derek Olson is charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony and Cruelty to an Animal, because a dog died in the fire.

48-year-old Jody Olson is charged with Accessory to a Felony.

The fire took place last month at Warnocks home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska. Warnock and his dog were inside as the the fire burned.

Tim Springer, who has known Ernest Warnock for 50 years says he is still in disbelief at the tragic death and killing.

"It's still amazing to me that someone would want to harm Ernie, I just can't see it," said Tim Springer, Warnock's best friend of 50 years.

"Ernie is that proverbial guy that would give you the shirt off his back, that's who he was," said Jacque Springer, wife of Tim Springer, Ernie's best friend.

Police report that Warnock was stabbed to death. The investigation also shows that there was an altercation before the fire began.

"Whoever did this it was just a vengeful act, well thought out, they knew when to go to his house and he was alone, then they burned the house as a cover up, I just wish I knew why these two would do something like that," continued Tim Springer,

Warnock was 64-years-old, less than a week shy of his 65th birthday.

"There was a lot of good things we should have done for that good man, things we didn't say, didn't do for him.," continued Tim Springer.

Both men are currently in jail on a million dollars bond each.

Derek Olson, the son is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 11, 2017.

The father, Jody Olson is scheduled for an arraignment on June 1, 2017.