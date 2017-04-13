NASA missions provide insight into 'ocean worlds'

One scientist says NASA is closer than ever to identifying a celestial body that "might" be hospitable to life.

These are images on Saturn's moon Enceladus, taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

They indicate hydrogen is pouring into an underground ocean, which *can* start a chemical reaction key to life on earth.

Meanwhile, the Hubble telescope saw possible plumes of warm water heating the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa.

Both findings were published in scientific papers and journals on Thursday.

The discoveries may increase scientific interest in the celestial bodies in our solar system that contain water.