Sioux City man accused of headbutting the mother of his child

A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he headbutted the mother of his child.

Twenty-two-year-old Florencio Escobar-Miranda was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse.

According to police, on Wednesday Escobar-Miranda went to the victim's apartment drunk and asking to see the child.

When the mother said no, he head-butted her and tore her shirt.

Police say a check on his criminal history showed the suspect was involved in a previous assault case and received a deferred judgment.



