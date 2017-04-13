Sioux City man accused of headbutting the mother of his child - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man accused of headbutting the mother of his child

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he headbutted the mother of his child. 

Twenty-two-year-old Florencio Escobar-Miranda was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse.

According to police, on Wednesday Escobar-Miranda went to the victim's apartment drunk and asking to see the child.

When the mother said no, he head-butted her and tore her shirt. 

Police say a check on his criminal history showed the suspect was involved in a previous assault case and received a deferred judgment. 


 

