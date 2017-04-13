Changes planned for Arnolds Park Amusement Park this summer

Visitors to Arnolds Park will see some major changes this summer.

The Arnolds Park city council Wednesday evening made it possible for some additional improvements to get underway at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

The city council approved a request from Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated, which owns and operates the historic amusement park, to vacate a portion of a city street and a cul-de-sac in front of the park's go-cart track.

The area, along with some vacant houses that are being demolished, will be used for additional parking.

Mayor Jim Hussong says the council also approved a lease agreement with Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated for some city-owned land along the amusement park water front, in front of the roller coaster, which is currently used for parking.

"Right now there's a parking lot right along the fence with the roller coaster where this lease agreement is going to allow them to be able to put games, a grass area, there's going to be a cul-de-sac down there instead of it going into the parking lot, so it's really expensive real estate and for us to have a parking lot there instead of having it open to our guests and tourists it's a great idea and I think it's really going to clean up the shoreline and be a beautiful addition to the park."

Hussong says the city and Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated have been in talks about the proposed improvements since last November.

Work on the projects is already underway. It's our understanding they hope to have everything completed around the 4th of July.