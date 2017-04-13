Petition drive underway to support doctors in Akron, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Petition drive underway to support doctors in Akron, Iowa

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) -

The upcoming loss of three longtime doctors in Akron, Iowa has upset many of their patients.

Local residents have started a petition drive aimed at keeping Dr. Cynthia Wolf and her husband, Dr. David Wolf, and Dr. Allison Schoenfelder.

They practice medicine at the Akron Mercy Medical Clinic.

The doctors have told Mercy officials that they won't be renewing contracts that expire June 30. 

A community corporation owns the clinic, which is leased by Sioux City-based Mercy Medical Center. 

Mercy Medical Center spokesman Dave Smetter says Mercy "will continue operation of the Akron clinic with qualified physicians going forward."

The petition can be found here

