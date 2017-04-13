Promoting safe driving with teens in Norfolk, NE

In the United States, motor vehicle fatality is the leading cause of accident death among teens, representing over one-third of all deaths to teenagers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s a message that Teens in The Driver Seat wanted to spread at Wednesday’s Safe Driving Rally at Norfolk Senior High.

In Madison County, unfortunately, they have their own staggering statistic, according to Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Gena Jones.

“Madison County has the highest rate in Nebraska of non seatbelt use. They took a study from 1993 – 2015 and they used the stats from that to determine that. In this county we also have the largest fatality rate of unrestrained drivers.”

Senior Brent Uhing says the activities students will participate in will show how important it is to have safe driving habits.

According to federal statics, out of 800 crashes that involved teen drivers, 75% of those crashes were because of critical teen driver error. That includes going too fast, not being able to detect and respond to hazards and being distracted by something in or outside the vehicle.

Uhing says, “We have a lot going on in our life and sometimes we have to make sure to put them to the side and focus on the road. For instance, we just had a really tragic car accident here in our own high school, not even month ago. It’s crazy because you really don’t want to be distracted when you have more than one person in the car.”

One of the most important driving safety tips is to buckle up immediately when you get into your vehicle. Trooper Jones says when you are unrestrained, you become a projectile.