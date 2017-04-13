Fareway raises more than $150,000 for MDA of Iowa

Thanks to Fareway Stores, the luck of the Irish helped raise big money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa.

The Fareway Shamrocks fund raising program raised more than $159,000 this year.

This is the most raised through the program since the stores partnership with MDA.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 70 area kids.

Pictured: Reynolds Cramer, Fareway CEO; Emily Toribio, Fareway Corporate Outreach and Communications; Dawn Ver Haah, MDA Divisional Director; Jillian Harper, MDA Iowa Executive Director; Brette Dowson, MDA Area Director; Tom Laven, Fareway Vice President of Direct Service Delivery; Fred Greiner, Fareway President and COO

News release from MDA of Iowa:

BOONE, IA, April 13, 2017 — The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa announced today that its 2017 Fareway Shamrocks fundraising program raised $159,312 to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. This is the highest donation amount raised through the Shamrock program during the history of the Fareway Stores and MDA partnership.

From February 14th through March 17th Fareway Stores, Inc. participated in the St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers purchased an iconic MDA Shamrock pinup for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution at checkout. Each paper Shamrock was signed by generous customers and prominently displayed in each store, symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.

“Once again, Fareway retailers, their customers, and employees have gone above and beyond to make a meaningful difference for people whose everyday freedoms - walking, talking and even breathing - have been taken away by neuromuscular diseases,” said MDA of Iowa Area Director, Brette Dowson. “It is because of their generosity that MDA is able to provide lifesaving research and support to help these individuals and their families live longer, grow stronger and experience a world without limits.”

“As a 25-year supporter, we’ve taken great pride in helping further the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association to find a cure for debilitating muscle diseases,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This life-saving work would not be realized without the generosity of our customers and their annual support during the MDA Shamrocks Campaign.”

This year the MDA Shamrocks program celebrated its 35th anniversary, uniting tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 70 area kids where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families.

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program visit mda.org/shamrocks.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.