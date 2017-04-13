Emergency landing for medical helicopter in north central Iowa

A Life Flight helicopter had to make an emergency landing early Thursday morning near the town of Stratford, Iowa.

Life Flight II, based at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, was in the air when a bird smashed through the windshield. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field around 1 a.m.

The bird landed in the pilot's lap.

Three crew members were aboard at the time. They were not transporting a patient. No one was injured.

The helicopter is out of service until the window can be replaced.