Volunteer firefighters receive free health screenings following the deaths of 3 colleagues

It takes a courageous person to be a firefighter, entering dangerous situations, never knowing what could happen.

For the dozens of volunteers at the Dakota City Fire Station, this is something they face all the time.

"We do a lot of work, we do a lot of things you know that are very strenuous, very tactful situations and we've had some things happen to us in the last few years," said Pat Moore, first assistant fire chief for the Dakota City Fire Department.

First Assistant Fire Chief Pat Moore is referring to the passing of three firefighters with the department over the last two years, all to heart-related deaths while on duty.

Today, Andrew Zalme, Eric Speck and Lowell Satterwhite's banners hang high at the station in their memories.

And, because of their tragic deaths, one group is hoping to prevent similar situations in the future.

"Most people, when they have a paying job, they will have health insurance, they may have free wellness screenings at work, with this position, they don't have that. So, we wanted to give an added benefit for the volunteers," said Stephanie Hirsch, a Leadership Dakota County member.

So, the Leadership Dakota County group and Siouxland Community Health Center provided free health screenings to the firefighters.

"The fact that they're in a very high-stress job as far as responding to some of those fire calls that they get, I feel that they should be at least getting their blood pressure checked regularly," said Tracy Poston, site supervisor at the Siouxland Community Health Center of Nebraska. "They should be getting their cholesterol levels checked on a regular basis, because those are things that if they are elevated they could put them at risk."

It's a service that several volunteers took advantage of at the fire hall.

"If we can save one person not in Dakota City, but in Dakota County, you know it would be well worth it," said Clint Rasmussen, Dakota City fire chief. "So, I'm very happy that Dakota County Leadership has taken this project on and for the clinic also to do this for the volunteers."

The Siouxland Community Health Center of Nebraska will offer a free health screening for new volunteers within 30 days of their hire and then each year after that.