Siouxland Cyclists bike club's 2017 theme: "B Safe B Seen"

The local cycling club, Siouxland Cyclists is trying to help make 2017 a safer year for riders.

This year's theme is "B Safe B Seen".

A group of cyclists held a fashion show showing off the latest in high visibility fashion at Albrecht's Bike Shop in downtown Sioux City.

The president of Siouxland Cyclists, Katie Bak, says that with the number of accidents on the rise over the last several years, cyclists need to take their safety seriously.

"Last year was not such a good year for cyclists. There were a lot of accidents, a lot of injuries and some deaths," says Bak.

"In fact, this year hasn't started off so grand. We've actually had a member of our cycling club be hit this last weekend."

According to the National Highway and Transit System Association, of the deadliest states for cyclists in the U.S., Nebraska and South Dakota rank safely at 46th and 37th, respectively.

Iowa cracked the top 20 deadliest states for cyclists at 19.