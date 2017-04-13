Local youth programs receive donated sports equipment

Some local kids received special gifts Thursday afternoon.

Seven United Way of Greater Siouxland Partner Agencies were given sports equipment for their youth programs.

It was all part of the second annual Young Leaders Society Sports Equipment Drive.

Thursday, some of the kids who will be able to use the various items, came to collect them at the United Way.

"It's a very good thing, because we need this stuff so we can play and get along with each other," said Derek, who is with Bridges West Transitional Housing.

"We needed a lot of this equipment," said Desiree Dean, who is with the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City. "Some of it that we do have is poor quality and so now that we receive newer, better-to-use equipment, it feels good."

The equipment was donated by various community members.

The sports items were dropped off at multiple businesses around Sioux City, including Scheels that was the main sponsor.

The Young Leaders Society says this is a great fundraiser for the kids.

"We're in the kid age or have kids," said Kyle Konopasek, chairman of the Young Leaders Committee. "So, what we wanted to do is sponsor kids that maybe don't have as much stuff as others and provide them resources for their different activities."

This year there were about 100 pieces donated.

The Young Leaders Society says they plan on holding the drive again next year.