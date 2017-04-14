Afghan officials say three dozen ISIS fighters were killed after the U.S. dropped what's called the mother of all bombs

Afghanistan officials say three dozen ISIS fighters were killed after the U.S. dropped what's called the "mother of all bombs" on Afghanistan, to go after ISIS.

21,000 pounds the largest non-nuclear weapon us has ever used. "The shock value of this weapon is simply unbelievable. It feels like an earthquake 15 miles away," said Retired Army General Barry McCaffrey. U.S. Army, Retired

Dropped on tunnels in Afghanistan where ISIS is believed to be hiding. "This was another very successful mission." President Donald Trump

The White House hasn't explained what prompted this strike

It comes as multiple senior intelligence officials tell NBC the U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike against North Korea to prevent a nuclear test. Possibly as early as this weekend. "North Korea is a problem - the problem will be taken care of," said President Trump.

Officials tell NBC that destroyers, heavy bombers and an aircraft carrier have been positioned to strike.

Analysts say North Korea could retaliate or - as promised - strike first. "They could literally with these thousands of artillery strikes wipe out 20-million people - that's without even using their nuclear weapons." Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb.

The vice president's trip to South Korea was planned before all this broke. It could make for a tense Easter weekend.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.