Fire breaks out at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas strip was lit by more than neon lights late Thursday night.



A fire broke out on the roof of the famed Bellagio Hotel, casino, and resort.



Emergency crews say the fire was reported just before 11 p.m.



The fire shut down traffic on the normally busy Vegas strip.



The stopped traffic complicated firefighter's efforts to put out the blaze.



Deputy Chief Roy Session, with the Clark County Fire said, "You know shut the whole strip down of course for about an hour or so here. Fire went out pretty quickly. Now we're just making sure that it's totally out and just getting the retail area clear out of smoke and getting it opened back up. Our guys that work this area of town know these hotels like the back of their hand so actually that help a lot to access pretty quickly."



Fire officials say no injuries were reported and no guest were evacuated.



The fire was contained to the exterior roof of a high-end retail section of the building.



Officials are still investigating how exactly the fire started.