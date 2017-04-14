Fire breaks out at the Bellagio in Las Vegas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire breaks out at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Las Vegas strip was lit by more than neon lights late Thursday night.

A fire broke out on the roof of the famed Bellagio Hotel, casino, and resort. 

Emergency crews say the fire was reported just before 11 p.m.

The fire shut down traffic on the normally busy Vegas strip.

The stopped traffic complicated firefighter's efforts to put out the blaze.

Deputy Chief Roy Session, with the Clark County Fire said, "You know shut the whole strip down of course for about an hour or so here. Fire went out pretty quickly. Now we're just making sure that it's totally out and just getting the retail area clear out of smoke and getting it opened back up. Our guys that work this area of town know these hotels like the back of their hand so actually that help a lot to access pretty quickly."

Fire officials say no injuries were reported and no guest were evacuated. 

The fire was contained to the exterior roof of a high-end retail section of the building.

Officials are still investigating how exactly the fire started.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.