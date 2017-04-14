Girl gets football scholarship - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Girl gets football scholarship

Basha High School's Becca Longo had no idea that she was making history, all by signing her letter of intent to play college football at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

"Well, I didn't know until I heard what Coach Todd was saying -- that I had just made history," Longo said. 

"I had no idea that I was. I thought I was signing a piece of paper to play what I love."

