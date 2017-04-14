Sioux City's Citizen Convenience Center Summer Schedule - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City's Citizen Convenience Center Summer Schedule

SIOUX CITY (SUBMITTED) -

The Sioux City Citizen Convenience Center, located at 5800 28th Street, will begin their summer schedule on Saturday, April 15, 2017. 

The landfill will be open for business on the following days:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  

For more information, contact the Citizen Convenience Center at 712-255-8345.  

