Filed your taxes yet? They are due April 18 this year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Filed your taxes yet? They are due April 18 this year

Posted:
(CNN) -

Have you done your taxes yet?

You're in luck, as you have a little bit more time to do them.

Traditionally, taxes are due April 15.

But since that day falls on the weekend, the filing deadline would normally be set for the following Monday.

However, April 17th is "Emancipation Day", which celebrates President Abraham Lincoln signing legislation that freed over 3,000 slaves in Washington, DC, back in 1862.

Emancipation Day is a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

So, as a result, taxes are not due until Tuesday, April 18.

And if you still need even more time, you can file for an extension.

However, an extension does not mean an extension to pay if you owe any money.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.