Filed your taxes yet? They are due April 18 this year

Have you done your taxes yet?

You're in luck, as you have a little bit more time to do them.

Traditionally, taxes are due April 15.

But since that day falls on the weekend, the filing deadline would normally be set for the following Monday.

However, April 17th is "Emancipation Day", which celebrates President Abraham Lincoln signing legislation that freed over 3,000 slaves in Washington, DC, back in 1862.

Emancipation Day is a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

So, as a result, taxes are not due until Tuesday, April 18.

And if you still need even more time, you can file for an extension.

However, an extension does not mean an extension to pay if you owe any money.