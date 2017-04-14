CAPTURED: Manhunt suspect, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CAPTURED: Manhunt suspect, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught in Wisconsin

Posted:
WISCONSIN (WKOW) -

The fugitive wanted in a national manhunt, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught.

According to authorities in Vernon, Richland and Rock Counties, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of someone suspicious on a farmer's property on Estes Road near Readstown, Wisconsin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.  The person matched Jakubowski's description.  He had been camping there and refused to leave when asked.  

Investigators familiar with the manhunt investigation and tactical officers were sent to the area. Tactical officers set up a perimeter, approached the person at 5:50 a.m. Friday, determined he was Joseph Jakubowski and took him into custody without incident.  

Jakubowski is being taken to Rock County for questioning and charges.  

Read more here: http://www.wkow.com/story/35150719/2017/04/14/captured-manhunt-suspect-joseph-jakubowski-has-been-caught

