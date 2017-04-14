Stormy start to the Easter Weekend

The sunshine finally broke out from the clouds to reveal quite the nice Thursday afternoon but we won't be seeing that sunshine today as another front is on the move. This one will keep the showers and storms around throughout our Friday into Friday night with the possibility of a couple of stronger storms developing. If they do, the main threats will be large hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. The shower chances continue into our Saturday but I think we could catch a few peeks of sun now and again.

Some hit or miss thunderstorms are also possible during the afternoon hours. Moisture quickly moves east Saturday night as high pressure builds in. This will set us up for a beautiful Easter Sunday with temperatures near 70° under abundant sunshine. The break from the wet weather will be short-lived as we have a chance of showers and storms Monday all the way through next week. Right now the best chance of rain will be Monday night through Tuesday as another frontal boundary swings through. Temperatures stay near and above average through next week as well with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer