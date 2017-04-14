Cherokee County Board offers $500 reward for information about s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cherokee County Board offers $500 reward for information about stolen or damaged street signs

In a Facebook post, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared the county board of supervisors is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to an arrest and recovery of stolen or damaged street signs. 

They said more than 20 signs have been stolen or damaged in Cherokee County, mostly near Marcus and Cleghorn. 

If you have information call, 712-225-6728.  

