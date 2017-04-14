Amid an uptick in business, JCPenney is delaying the closure of 138 stores

JCPenney says it is postponing its planned closure of 138 stores after an increase in traffic and sales

JCPenney is postponing its planned closure of 138 stores. It turns out those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic since the company announced they'd be closing the stores.

The liquidation sale will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally scheduled and the new closure date will be July 31st. That's about six weeks later than JCPenney had originally planned.

The JCPenney store in Yankton, South Dakota is one of those set to close.