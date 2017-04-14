105 years ago today: The 'unsinkable' Titanic hits an iceberg - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

105 years ago today: The 'unsinkable' Titanic hits an iceberg

Posted:
(CNN) -

105 years ago today: the 'unsinkable' Titanic hit an iceberg and sunk shortly after midnight.

The tragedy on April 14, 1912 claimed the lives of over 1,500 people.

The ship was nearly 900 feet long and weighed over 46,000 tons.

At the time, the titanic was the largest passenger ship afloat.

The estimated cost of construction was 7.5 million, over 4,000,000 million today.

The wreckage is located about 350 miles off the southeast coast of Newfoundland in the Atlantic.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.