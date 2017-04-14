Target recalls popular Easter toys - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Target recalls popular Easter toys

(NBC News) -

Target is recalling more than half-million water-absorbing toys that just might be in your child's Easter basket. 

The recall involves Easter and Dino toys that expand when they absorb water. 

If the toy is ingested by a child, it can expand inside the child's body and cause intestinal obstructions resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration, and could also be life-threatening. 

Parents and medical professionals also need to be made aware that there's a possibility that the toys may not show up on an x-ray.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.  

Target can be reached at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, online at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "School/Stationery/Seasonal" for more information, or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.

